Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser social media reaction: The makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have finally released the much-awaited teaser of the movie. The teaser show great action sequences, grand shots and breakthrough performance by Chiranjeevi. Powerful dialogues, strong screenplay and the amazing background score make this teaser a must-watch.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biopic based on the life of freedom fighter named Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who hailed from Rayalaseema, Andhra Pradesh. The movie stars South superstar Chiranjeevi in the lead role and Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Sudeep in key roles.

The historical movie has been helmed by Surender Reddy and has been backed by Ram Charan under the banner of Konidela Production Company. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also stars Ravi Kishan, Niharika Konidela and Brahmaji in supporting roles. Anushka Shetty will have a cameo in the film as Rani Lakshmibai.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in a special appearance in the movie. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is slated to hit the silver screen on October 2, this year. The film is inspired by the life of the brave freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought the British in 1857.

The teaser of the movie has created a lot of buzz on social media and has been trending on Twitter ever since the teaser was released. The leading actor of the movie, Chiranjeevi, is playing the role of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy in the movie and the film is one of the most anticipated Telugu movies of this year. Soon after the trailer of the movie was dropped, social media users took to Twitter to express their views about the teaser and have been praising the movie. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser has set the Internet on fire!

