Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: The trailer of the much-awaited film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is out, with that it garnered the right buzz for the film as Legendary actor Amitabh Bachan and Telugu superstar can be seen sharing the same screens together. Here are 5 things you need to know before watching the film

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Today at 5:30 pm Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s trailer has been launched by the makers, which instantly storm the internet, as actor Chiranjeevi is playing the role of a Warrior. Till now the trailer has got more than a million views and fans couldn’t stop lauding Chiranjeevi’s prowess acting.

The film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a true story based on the life of a rebellious warrior who fought bravely with the Britishers, from dialogues to extravagant sets the film has it all. The film is touted to be made in Rs 200 crore, while Rs 45 crores have been spent on VFX of the movie.

The film is all set to hit the silver screens on October 20, 2019, in 4 different languages Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil, but the trailer has some eye-catching scenes which will give goosebumps while watching. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Sudeep, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, and Tamannaah bhatia can be seen in a pivotal role.

5 things you need to know before watching Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy film:

1) Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has featured Bollywood’s legendary and versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan, the actor has played a key role in the film.

2) Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to recreate his prowess acting magic by playing the character of a rebellious warrior in the film.

3) The VFX of the film is superbly good as more than Rs 45 crore has been spent on it, which will definitely give you a historic trip.

4) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia can be seen in the fierce role by performing some fight scenes in the film.

5) The movie will release on Gandhi Jayanti, which will definitely make your day.

