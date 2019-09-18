Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trailer: The trailer of the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is out with that Chiranjeevi's fans already predicted the success of the film. Within 10 minutes the trailer got more than a million views. Watch the trailer here

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trailer: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s trailer is out, and before its release, the film has already created a buzz all around the social media, as the movie is featuring Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, Yes! the magic of prowess acting is all set to spread.

The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trailer has been released all on the social media platform, with that the audiences already predicted the success of the film as Chiranjeevi can be seen in a rebellious warrior avatar marking another hit film in his career.

The movie has it all to hook the audiences, be it extravagant sets or battlefields. Reports say that approximately 45 crores has been spent only on VFX of the movie and touted to be produced in Rs 200 crore. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is based on the life of a freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Andhrapradesh region.

Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, and Tamannaah can be seen in a pivotal role and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan will add his prowess acting charm in the film as a guest appearance. Within a couple of minutes, the trailer got more than a million views with lovable comments by fans.

A fan wrote: trailer gave him goosebumps, all the best to the whole team of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, While other fan wrote: advance #Indianboxofficehit Indian pride #Chiru sir on the way to hit screens. Though some compared the film to S. S. Rajamouli’s film Baahubali while some lauded the great work of the director Surender Reddy. The film has been bankroll under Konidela Production Company. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on October 2, 2019, in 4 different languages Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

