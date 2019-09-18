Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trailer has been released and it is no less than a powerful one. Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara will be featured in the lead roles. Based on the story of a rebellion leader, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought against the British East India Company is directed by Surender Reddy.

The trailer which has been released is filled with breathtaking high octane action sequences which will keep you on the edge of your seat. The VFX in the trailer aptly defines magnificence, the grandeur of captivating visuals of the battlefield. Chiranjeevi who is essaying the role of a rebellion leader Ullayawada Narsimha, Amitabh Bachchan as his mentor and Nayanthara as his wife have left no stone turned in giving a stupendous performance. Chiranjeevi performing stunts make the trailer even more praiseworthy.

Nearly made on 17 studios across the world, the trailer consists of some enthralling entertaining scenes. Not just that, the magnum opus which has been made on Rs 270 crore is filled with powerful dramatic and impressive action dramatic sequences.

Celebrities and Tweeple have flooded the social media with their reaction and applauding the commendable story of valour and courage. Director Surender Reddy, producer Ram Charan and few other cast and crew were present at the trailer launch.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is touted to be made on a grand scale of Rs 200 crore. Producer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Ram Charan has spent a whopping Rs 45 crore only on the VFX of the film. Directed by Surrender Reddy, the film is based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who was one of the first Indian warriors to fight against British rule.

