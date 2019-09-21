Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Biographical action Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is among the long-awaited films which feature Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles and will hit the theatres on October 2. Here is the entire story of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and his first fight with the Britishers.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: After astonishing everyone with the strong story, perfect casting and amazing visual effects in the trailer, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has become one of the highly anticipated films of the year. It is a biographical action-oriented film that showcases the story of the first patriot who fought against Britishers and their brutal rule in 1847 which inspired various patriots in the south to stand up and fight for the nation.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a small effort from the makers to generate awareness about the first and ever freedom fighter and aims to honour the sacrifice of the unsung hero by making a film on him. To those who don’t know, Uyyalawada was the son of Mallareddy and Seethamma and took responsibility from his grandfather for collecting taxes.

After suffering from the brutal behaviour of the Britishers, Uyyalawada led a coup against the government of British and smashed the entire treasury of the Britishers and left them in anxiety with their terror. After 5 years, Britisher caught hold Uyyalawada and hanged him to death on the banks of a river. Not only this, the Britisher decided to hang his head for 30 years at the doorstep of a fort.

Talking about the film, it is directed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by Ram Charan under the banners of Konidela Production Company. The entire team of the film worked on the project for two years and finally, the film will release on October 2 and will face a clash with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film War.

The film features Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Tamannaah, Ravi Kishan and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The teaser and the trailer has already created a buzz on social media and soon the film will also release on the big screens.

