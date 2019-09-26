Sye Raa Narasimha trailer 2: Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sye Raa Narasimha trailer 2 is out. In the trailer, Chiranjeevi who is playing the role of a rebellion leader Uyyalawada Narsimha can be seen in his most ferocious and aggressive role. This film is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year which created a lot of buzz since the inception of the movie. Tamannaah Bhatia and Nayantara will be seen in the key roles.

Starred by Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nayantara, this movie has created a lot of curiosity among the fans. In the trailer, there are battle sequences of Chiranjeevi and British East India Company officials.

Chiranjeevi who is essaying of a rebel Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy can be seen in his most fierce avatar during the fighting sequences. Amitabh Bachchan who can be seen essaying the role of a mentor of Chiranjeevi.

Directed by Surendra Reddy, the film revolves around the first rebel leader, Ullayawada Narsimha Reddy who fought against the British East India Company. This movie is made on the massive budget of Rs 270 crore and the VFX that have been used are 3800, which is more than Baahubali.

Recently, the pre-release event took place which was attended by Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and director Surendra Reddy, Pawan Kalyan and Vijay Sethupathi. Fans were eagerly waiting for this trailer 2 and now seems like the wait was over.

Action drama film is the most-anticipated films of the year. As the trailer promises to provide the movie buffs with the biggest battles of the year, expectations have been raised more than ever for this movie. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will release on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions.

