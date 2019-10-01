Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Ahead of the big release of the much-anticipated film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Tollywood celebs have wished Chiranjeevi's team on Twitter. From Mohan Babu, Sunil to Meher Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, celebrities have come out to wish the team.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which is all set to release tomorrow, Gandhi Jayanti, has raised every movie buffs’s expectations to watch this magnum opus. While the star cast has kept their fingers crossed and wishing for the positive response for the film, Tollywood celebrities have shared their best wishes to wish the Sye Raa team for their D-day.

Tollywood celebrities like Mohan Babu, Sunil, Meher Ramesh, Vennela Kishore and others took to their socials media and wished for a blockbuster success for Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan & Co. With Dussehra around the corner, there are high chances that this movie will receive the biggest opening at the box-office. helmed by Surendra Reddy, the movie is based on the first rebellion leader Uyyalawada Narsimha Reddy who bravely fought against the British East India Company.

నా మిత్రుడు చిరంజీవి మంచి నటుడు, తన కుమారుడు చరణ్ అధిక వ్యయంతో తీసిన సినిమా సైరా. ఇది అత్యద్భుతమైన విజయాన్ని సాధించాలని నిర్మాత చరణ్ కు, చిరంజీవి కి డబ్బుతో పాటు పేరు ప్రఖ్యాతలు తేవాలని మనసా వాచా కోరుకుంటున్నాను. Best of Luck! — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) October 1, 2019

One more day to witness the epic tale of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy The Pride of Telugu Cinema on the screen. All the best to Annayya #MegastarChiranjeevi Garu, #RamCharan Garu, and the whole team of #SyeRaa on the release of the film. #SyeRaaOnOct2nd @KonidelaPro pic.twitter.com/F3o4AbW1Qt — Sunil (@Mee_Sunil) October 1, 2019

Produced by Ram Charan this movie has been made on the massive budget of Rs 270 crore. For the first time, 3800 VFX ave been used. This number is more than Baahubali where only 2300 VFX were used. This interesting trivia was revealed by the BaahubalI director SS Rajamouli.

Featuring Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, this movie is also starred by Nayantara, Vijay Sethupathi Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Tamannaah and Niharika. Interestingly Vijay Sethupathi is making his debut.

Amit Trivedi has composed the music of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy while the lyrics have been written by Seetharama Sastry. This film has been dubbed in Telugu Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam. Distributed in Hindi by AA Films, Ste Raa Narasimha Reddy is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Post Baahubali success, the makers of Sye Raa has high expectations that this movie received a pan India audience response.

He pointed out that besides Amitabh Bachchan, various actors from Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada industries, are also in the film which can give a wide base of to reach pan India audience.

