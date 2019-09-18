Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has released its historical drama trailer and showed some action-packed sequences. The film is going to pave the way for more films like Baahubali, says a censor board chief in Dubai, watch video

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the drama action film based on the story of a freedom fighter Rayalaseema Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy has launched its trailer today. The trailer sequence has wartime zone going with Britishers. The film is based on a real story and showed the struggles faced for freedom and how Narasimha Reddy was a legendary hero.

The film revolves around the rebel story against British East India Company, the film is featuring the story of a monk, a warrior and the common people who witnessed a real-life struggle of the freedom fighters and Narasimha Reddy’s people are always with him as he has led him into the struggle because of his people and want to free them from the peasantry. In this film, Amitabh Bachchan declares that this is the first revolt against Britishers.

Amitabh Bachchan is playing his guest appearance in the film as a Guru and the little scene in the trailer has made us go crazy for him as his look is amazing, Chiranjeevi is back with his action-packed sequence, great bang and has given the audience the expectation just like Baahubali. Anushka Shetty has dropped her strong, bold look in the film. Vijay Sethupathi is playing a crucial role in which he is always in the side of Narasimha Reddy and said that he is the Lakshman and stated that Narasimha is his Ram.

The historical action drama is starring Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep and Anushka Shetty in it. The film is going to release in four languages- Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. In this film, Amitabh Bachchan is making a guest appearance. The director of the film is Surrender Reddy.

The film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all set to release on October 2 and the film is going to be a high budget historical drama as the budget of the film is more than Rs 270 crore says report.

