Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone has shut down false reports that he's dead. The 71-year-old took to social media to share a photo of the hoax, which claims he passed away from prostate cancer and was secretly hiding his illness. "Please ignore this stupidity. Alive and well and happy and healthy. Still punching," the Rocky star captioned the picture. His brother even explained that the images are from his look in Creed.

The world recently woke up to the news of veteran actor Sylvester Stallone’s death and while many struggled to find logic in the news or figure its authenticity, Stallone himself put out a post rubbishing the news. On Tuesday, the Rambo star posted a screenshot of the report that rocked the Internet on social media and captioned it: “Please ignore this stupidity. Alive and well and happy and healthy. Still punching.” Earlier, a Facebook post suggesting that Sylvester Stallone died after battling prostate cancer went viral.

This is not the first time that Sylvester has become the victim of a death hoax. In September 2016, news of the actor breathing his last at his Los Angeles home spread like wildfire. Just like this time, Sylvester had to share a picture as proof that he was still alive and in perfect health, to debunk the hoax.

On the work front, Sylvester Stallone was last seen in 2015’s Creed. He was the voice of the character Stakar Ogord in 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. His upcoming film is Escape Plan 2: Hades.



Sylvester Stallone’s latest Instagram post shows him messing around with his daughters Sistine and Sophia. “Locking my daughters outside during a slight hail storm. It’s so great to be back from the Dead,” he wrote.

The Facebook post also featured a couple of the actor’s pictures, in which he looked unwell. Stallone’s brother Frank revealed in his Instagram post that the pictures were actually from Sylvester Stallone’s make-up trailer on the sets of 2015 film Creed. Frank Stallone was extremely upset with the ridiculous reports and gave his statement on social media. The 67-year-old singer tweeted that his mother was upset after the reports of Sylvester Stallone’s death and that he doesn’t “find any humour in this fake post.”



I’m very protective of my older brother and I don’t find any humor in this fake post today on my brothers demise. It upset my 96 yr old mother so I’m doubly upset. I just can’t understand what makes these sick minded people tick?@seanhannity @greggutfeld @FoxNews — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 19, 2018

On Instagram and Facebook, Frank Stallone shared a video in which he said that the death hoax is “not funny and not cool.”

