Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has recently announced that his long-awaited film Sylvester Stallone's Rambo remake will start with the shooting in January 2020 and will hit the silver screens on October 2, 2020. The film features Tiger Shroff in the lead role and will be a pack of action and emotions.

From last two years, the buzz around Tiger Shroff starrer Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo remake has been doing rounds on the Internet. In 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival, the announcement of the film was done and the first look of the actor was unveiled. The film was supposed to hit the silver screens last year but due to some major reasons, the film got postponed. Recently, the filmmaker who is best known for films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Salaam Namaste has confirmed that the film will start with the shooting phase in January. The director of the film Siddharth Anand revealed that just after completing his current film with Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, he will immediately start preparing for Rambo from September.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will begin with the preparations for the film from November and will also start with the shoot of the film, both in India and abroad. Reports suggest that the film will hit the silver screens on October 2, 2020. He also revealed about the story and quoted that Rambo is known for action and further he himself promised that the story will be interesting and will relate with the audience. There is a need to give the present political dynamic in the story which he will do.

He also revealed that the film will be a pack of action as well as emotions. Further, he said that the actor playing the female lead in the film will be decided in the coming month.

Grew up on this character, humbled and blessed to step into his shoes years later. #RamboRemake pic.twitter.com/eQYqMw46pm — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 20, 2017

Meanwhile, the lead actor of the film Tiger Shroff is currently enjoying the success of his recent film Student of the Year 2 which also features Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Talking about the overall collection in 6 days, the film has earned Rs 53.88 crore at the box office. The film initially began with a good note with an opening of Rs 12 crore but it seems that the film failed to impress the audience and received mixed responses from the critics as well as the fans.

Tiger Shroff will next appear in Siddharth Anand’s next film which is yet to be titled. Moreover, he will share the screens with Hrithik Roshan in the dance film opposite Vaani Kapoor. He will also appear opposite Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor in their next film Baaghi 3.

