T-Series And Om Raut Getting Trolled Right Ahead Of Ramayana’s First Look

The attempt to accomplish this by Om Raut’s Adipurush was a complete failure. Prabhas plays Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon plays Goddess Sita, and Saif Ali Khan plays Raavan in the film, which was released in June 2023.

An epic like the Ramayana is difficult to adapt in the first place. But if one accepts the challenge, the end result should be a respectable rendition of the powerful Hindu epic and no less than a spectacle.

Hours before the teaser for the Ramayana is released, people continue to poke Om Raut and T-series for Adipurush on X.







But why the trolling?

A lot of them draw attention to the inadequate use of VFX. The moments with Raavan and his Lankan home left the audience feeling very underwhelmed. Many were also offended by the inadequately detailed depiction of the fighting scenes involving Lord Ram and Raavan. The visual effects for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana are being handled by Namit Malhotra’s business.

Please 🙏

Don't ruin our history in the name of VFX. The film more look like anime movie rather than Original. Where is original location, costume, weapons etc. Bhagaban Ram, Hanuman, Jamwant, Raban and other actors doesn't look like thier characters.#Adipurush 😒😡 — ସତ୍ୟବ୍ରତ Satyavrata (@ssatyabrat11) October 2, 2022







Adipurush received a negative response, with specific criticism directed at Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh, based on Raavan. The filmmakers presented the actor with a buzz cut. This did not sit well with netizens, who claimed that the actor’s appearance was ludicrous and unrelated to the monarch he was. In the new Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Yash will play Raavan. It is expected that the filmmakers keep his appearance in the picture authentic. Raavan’s appearance is complicated by the rumour that he has ten heads. It remains to be seen how the makers will include this element, whether through CGI or prosthetics.







One of the most common complaints leveled toward Adipurush was its strong emphasis on vernacular discourse. Manoj Muntashir, the film’s writer, faced criticism when the audience pointed out that the language spoken in the film, particularly by the role of Lord Hanuman, appeared to be badly written and informal. Sunny Deol stars as Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana film. Addressing the previous controversies surrounding the character, the veteran actor told Pinkvilla, “We are actors trying our best. Playing Hanuman ji will be tough in certain ways because no one wants to make a mistake.”

After watching memes on Adipurush.. Prabhas to Om Rout : pic.twitter.com/BJS9tEMQpK — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) June 16, 2023







Only until the Ramayana film is released on Diwali 2025 will we know if the filmmakers learned anything from the Adipurush catastrophe.

