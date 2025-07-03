Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Live TV
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Home > Entertainment > T-Series And Om Raut Getting Trolled Right Ahead Of Ramayana’s First Look

T-Series And Om Raut Getting Trolled Right Ahead Of Ramayana’s First Look

Following the release of the Ramayana trailer, many have compared it to Om Raut's Adipurush, leading to different memes.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 13:29:43 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The attempt to accomplish this by Om Raut’s Adipurush was a complete failure. Prabhas plays Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon plays Goddess Sita, and Saif Ali Khan plays Raavan in the film, which was released in June 2023.

An epic like the Ramayana is difficult to adapt in the first place. But if one accepts the challenge, the end result should be a respectable rendition of the powerful Hindu epic and no less than a spectacle.

Hours before the teaser for the Ramayana is released, people continue to poke Om Raut and T-series for Adipurush on X. 



But why the trolling? 

A lot of them draw attention to the inadequate use of VFX. The moments with Raavan and his Lankan home left the audience feeling very underwhelmed. Many were also offended by the inadequately detailed depiction of the fighting scenes involving Lord Ram and Raavan. The visual effects for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana are being handled by Namit Malhotra’s business.



Adipurush received a negative response, with specific criticism directed at Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh, based on Raavan. The filmmakers presented the actor with a buzz cut. This did not sit well with netizens, who claimed that the actor’s appearance was ludicrous and unrelated to the monarch he was. In the new Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Yash will play Raavan. It is expected that the filmmakers keep his appearance in the picture authentic. Raavan’s appearance is complicated by the rumour that he has ten heads. It remains to be seen how the makers will include this element, whether through CGI or prosthetics.



One of the most common complaints leveled toward Adipurush was its strong emphasis on vernacular discourse. Manoj Muntashir, the film’s writer, faced criticism when the audience pointed out that the language spoken in the film, particularly by the role of Lord Hanuman, appeared to be badly written and informal. Sunny Deol stars as Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana film. Addressing the previous controversies surrounding the character, the veteran actor told Pinkvilla, “We are actors trying our best. Playing Hanuman ji will be tough in certain ways because no one wants to make a mistake.”



Only until the Ramayana film is released on Diwali 2025 will we know if the filmmakers learned anything from the Adipurush catastrophe.

Also Read: Ramayana Teaser Out : Here’s Where You Can Watch It

Tags: adipurushom rautramayanaranbir kapoorteaser
Advertisement

More News

NITI Aayog Charts Roadmap For India’s USD 1 Trillion Chemical Industry
Inside Michael Madsen’s Personal Life: His Marriages, Six Children And A Family Tragedy
Donald Trump Secures Major Win as ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Clears Congress
Delhi Govt Seeks Delay On Fuel Ban For End-Of-Life Vehicles, Urges CAQM To Postpone
Delhi Court Slams Woman For False Rape Allegations, Orders Complaint For Perjury
Michael Madsen’s Health Struggles: From Personal Loss To Addiction Battles
Trump Scores 16M USD Settlement In ‘60 Minutes Kamala Harris’ Interview Dispute With Paramount- No Apologies, Just Checks
‘Sabki Maa’: Parag Tyagi Remembers Shefali Jariwala’s Selfless Legacy In His First Social Media Post After Her Death
Kill Bill And Reservoir Dogs Actor, Michael Madsen, Dies At 67
Chicago Nightclub Tragedy: 4 Killed, Multiple Injured In Mass Shooting After Rapper Mello BBuckzz’s Party

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?