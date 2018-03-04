Choreographer Remo D'Souza join hands with T-Series for a big budget dance movie. As per the tweet by T-Series, the star cast will be announced soon. As per sources, Katrina Kaif might work with Remo in his next. The well-known dancer and film-maker is currently busy working with the Race 3 stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem.

Remo D’Souza, the well-known choreographer and filmmaker is all ready with his upcoming project that would be a huge dance film. Currently, the dancing guru is busy with Race 3 stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem. Souza is also the producer of Nawabzaade that has India’s top dancers like Dharmesh and Punit Pathak who have also worked with him in movies like ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, ABCD2, and Dance Plus season 1, 2 and 3.

ABCD 3 can be the film as per buzz. Remo has given us a number of hits, his last hit cast Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have won our hearts. Fans are eagerly waiting for them to come together on screen but Katrina Kaif is expected to join the Remo troupe for his next film. While his only movie which couldn’t do well in theatres Flying Jatt has top stars but ABCD3 is still loved by the fans. T-Series took to Twitter today to let their fans know that the cast of mega starrer film will be announced on March 19.

.@TSeries #BhushanKumar & @remodsouza to produce the biggest dance film ever. Directed by Remo, the film will release on 8th Nov'19. Featuring top A list actors the cast will be announced on 19th Mar '18. — TSeries (@TSeries) March 3, 2018

As per sources, “Varun was really excited to be on the ‘Dance Plus 3’ sets and he was also quite vocal about his love for dance. While on stage he spoke how he is dying to do a project based on dance. Remo then joined him and surprised all with a big announcement. Stating that once he is done with the movie he is currently working on, Remo will start ‘ABCD 3’ which will star Varun. Remo added that there’s not much to speak about it but they will definitely do the film together. He also shared that Dharmesh, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak will also join Varun.”

