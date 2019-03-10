T Series gets into trouble after Amitabh Parashar sends legal notice: The national award winner for the documentary ‘The Eyes of Darkness’ journalist turned filmmaker Amitabh Parashar has sent a legal notice to Bhushan Kumar’s T-series. He is blaming the production house for pilfering his ideas of the script. The script belongs to his upcoming movie Khandaani Shafakhana.

The movie Khandaani Shafakhana is starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. Anu Kapoor is also in the vital role of the movie. The notice sent from the Prashar’s advocate in which it is clearly mentioned by Prashar that he went to T-series last year with the idea of a film based on streetside sex shops.

Meanwhile, he sent a soft copy of his script for which he received appreciation. But Bhushan Kumar has denied all the allegation. He told PTI “It’s totally false as what film we are making is totally different. No similarity at all. I don’t know how and why, without knowing our film, he is claiming that,”.

Parashar told that he developed the idea of a comedy film, titled Bhag Mohabbat, which revolves around the world of street sex doctors, following his feature-length documentary Death of a Sex Doctor which he had made after extensive, four-year research on roadside sex shops. The script was registered with the Screen Writer’s Association, in Mumbai. He is claiming that he met T-series’ Mukesh Desai to discuss a feature film on the subject and was sent to meet Anjali Bhushan of the same company. Prashar narrated the story in brief to Bhushan.

