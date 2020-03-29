T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar donates Rs 12 crores: When the nation is gripped in the fear of COVID-19, Bollywood's prominent personalities have joined hands to save lives. Today T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar through his tweet announced to donate Rs s 12 crores for the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund.

T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar donates Rs 12 crores: Amid novel coronavirus outbreak, the whole nation has joined hands to fight against COVID-19. Ratan TATA, BCCI, Sachin Tendulkar, Prabhas, Suresh Raina, P.V. Sindhu, and many BJP leaders have donated big amount to save their country.

Meanwhile, T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar has announced the donation of Rs 12 crores to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund, while actor Randeep Hooda and entrepreneur cum philanthropist Jay Patel has come forward in the mission #Indiafightsagainstcoronavirus by contributing Rs 1 crore respectively.

Bhushan in his recent tweet said, Our nation is in a critical stage, it’s important to help with what we have. He with his entire T-series family commits to donating Rs. 11 crore to the PM-cares fund, while Rs 1 crore for Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund. We will fight this battle together, hope we all get out through this difficult time soon. Stay home, stay safe. Jai Hind.

Check the post:

Today, we are all at a really crucial stage & it’s extremely important to do all we can to help. I, along with my entire @TSeries family pledge to donate Rs. 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. We can & will fight this together, Jai Hind 🇮🇳@PMOIndia @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/mBBhuVgW1t — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 29, 2020

In this hour of need, I pledge to donate Rs. 1 crore to the CM’s relief fund along with my family at @Tseries. Hope we all get through this difficult time soon. Stay home, stay safe. @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/HbIuOKWL0C — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 29, 2020

Hooda said we salute to the front like workers who are fighting against coronavirus disease and serving the nation without fear – doctors, nurses, police and daily needs suppliers. The world is facing a severe destructive situation which no one of us living today has ever experienced. Let us fight this together.

Earlier on Saturday, Khiladi Kumar tweeted that he will donate Rs 25 crore as protecting the lives of people is the most crucial thing right now. We have to do anything and everything, to save lives. Jaan Hai Toh Jahaan Hai.

Check the post:

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App