Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the latest updates of the upcoming movie Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. Adarsh shared the launch photos of the movie from the sets of Taanaji. The team of the taanaji began shooting from today. Bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar, the film is helmed by Om Raut. Ajay Devgn starrer Taanaji will hit the theatres on November 22, next year. Ajay Devgn in the posted by Taran on his social media handle is seen offering his prayers with the makers of the movie.
ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn takes social media on a ride, tricks users with wife Kajol’s mobile number
Leave a Reply