After Mission Mangal, Taapsee Pannu is all ready for her upcoming films and is ready for the shoot of Thappad a women perspective oriented film

Taapsee Pannu is all set for her next movie Thappad, after the release of her science fiction film Mission Mangal, she is ready to shoot for her upcoming films. Mission Mangal picked up huge numbers to become a box office, now Taapsee is all ready to give her next hit with Saand Ki Aankh opposite Bhumi Pednekar. Now she will again be seen with her Mulk director Anubhav Sinha who is working on his another political drama Thappad.

Taapsee is going to play the role of a middle class married woman going through many ups and downs in her life, this film is going to bring out the perspective of middle-class women. In a recent interview she talked about her happiness that filmmakers are making films more on women perspective and she also said that it is true that more men walk into the theater, which is a good thing for box office collection and to change the thinking of men and adds to the interview that nowadays women are claiming better stories than men.

Taapsee’s Manmarziyaan didn’t do well in the theatres but revealed more about the women perspective but in contrast, Pink was a big hit and succeeded. Taapsee is resolute to be a part of such films that tells the story about women and letting people know how bold and strong women are when it comes to being independent. As per the director, the movie Thappad will release on International Women’s Day next year but the official date has yet not been declared.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App