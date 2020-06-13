Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo is now streaming on Amazon Prime. The film has met with a mixed response on social media.

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday praised the newly released quirky comedy ‘Gulabo Sitabo,’ saying the movie will leave one with a ‘beautiful’ feeling. The ‘Pink’ actor appreciated Gulabo Sitabo for its storyline, calling it a “cute cute film.” “It’s like a feel-good ride with some really good actors playing very engaging characters. Leaves you with a ‘beautiful’ feeling,” Pannu wrote on Twitter.

The ‘Badla’ actor congratulated the director Shoojit Sircar, and writer Juhi Chaturvedi for their work, and added: “What a sweet world you created on screen.” Not only was the tweet about the movie, but Pannu was also in total admiration for the lead actors of the flick -Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, for their exceptional acting.

She wrote that the legendary actor is “so adorable,” and questioned Khurrana: “is that lisp for real?” The movie, upon its midnight release on Friday, got many positive nods from the netizens as well as celebrities alike. Some gave mixed reviews for the movie, albeit, appreciated the performance of the actors.

Gibo Sibo is such a cute cute film. It’s like a feel good ride with some really good actors playing very engaging characters. Leaves you with a ‘beautiful’ feeling. @ShoojitSircar and @juhichaturvedi what a sweet world you created on screen. Congratulations @ronnielahiri #Sheel — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 13, 2020

‘Gulabo Sitabo’ was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns. However, the makers of the movie released the quirky comedy on the online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

