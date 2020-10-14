Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has bid adieu to Maldives with a stunning picture. Earlier this week, she took social media by a storm with her 'biggini shoot' dance video with her sisters.

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday bid adieu to the Maldives and announced the conclusion of her week-long vacation with a mesmerising picture from the exotic location. The ‘Pink’ actor hopped on to Instagram and shared with fans – one last glimpse from the location and shared that she is going back to Mumbai. In the picture, the ‘Thappad’ star is seen posing while she stands at the entrance of the beach house, as the frame captures a clear blue sky and the actor’s blurry reflection in the pool in front of the entrance.

The actor also expressed that the one-week long vacation felt like a dream. “Waking up after a week-long dream… Back to reality now ….#HolidayOver #MaldivesToMumbai,” wrote the 33-year-old star in the caption.

During the week, the ‘Sand ki Aankh’ star has been sharing glimpses of her time at the gorgeous location where she made interesting videos dancing with her sisters and rumoured boyfriend and Badminton player Mathias Boe.

Taapsee had taken off to the Maldives for a short trip with her sister and best friend Evania last week. She had been sharing exotic pictures from her trip ever since she took off from India. As the shoot for her upcoming sports drama ‘Rashmi Rocket’ is set to begin in November, actor Taapsee Pannu is prepping up to turn into an Athlete for the film with a high-carb diet. Pannu would be joined by ‘Extraction’ fame Priyanshu Painyuli in a prominent role for the film. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama is set to hit theatres in 2021.

