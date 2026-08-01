LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: From Haseen Dillruba To Assi, 7 Films That Broke Stereotypes And Redefined The Modern Bollywood Heroine

Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: From Haseen Dillruba To Assi, 7 Films That Broke Stereotypes And Redefined The Modern Bollywood Heroine

Taapsee Pannu has built a career around women who refuse to stay within the lines drawn for them. From fighting for consent in Pink and questioning marital violence in Thappad to playing a complex wife in Haseen Dillruba and a lawyer confronting sexual violence in Assi, these seven films showcase how the actor has challenged the conventional Bollywood heroine.

Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 11:49 IST

Taapsee Pannu has never appeared particularly interested in playing the predictable Bollywood heroine. Over the years, her filmography has moved beyond romantic subplots, glamorous appearances and characters whose stories revolve around the men around them. Instead, she has repeatedly chosen women who are flawed, angry, ambitious, vulnerable, complicated and, most importantly, in control of their own narratives.

That journey has taken her from Pink and Mulk to Thappad, Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dillruba. With Assi, her latest collaboration with Anubhav Sinha, that association with socially relevant cinema has continued. Here are seven Taapsee Pannu films that challenged familiar stereotypes and expanded what a mainstream Bollywood heroine could look like.

You Might Be Interested In

1. Pink: The heroine who said ‘no’ was enough

Pink became a landmark in Taapsee’s career and in conversations around consent in Hindi cinema. As Minal Arora, she played a young woman whose choices and character are questioned after she accuses a man of sexual assault. The film placed the idea of consent at the centre of its courtroom drama and challenged the tendency to judge women based on their clothes, friendships or lifestyle.

2. Mulk: A woman fighting prejudice in court

In Mulk, Taapsee played Aarti Mohammed, a lawyer who takes on a difficult case involving her family and questions surrounding religion and patriotism. The role moved the actress away from the conventional romantic heroine and placed her in the middle of a serious courtroom and social drama.

3. Saand Ki Aankh: Age was never the limitation

As sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar, Taapsee portrayed a woman who discovers her sporting talent later in life. The film challenged assumptions about age, motherhood and what women are expected to do after a certain stage of their lives.

4. Thappad: What if one slap is enough?

Thappad turned an apparently ordinary domestic incident into a larger conversation about dignity within marriage. Taapsee’s Amrita chooses to walk away from her marriage after her husband slaps her at a party, refusing to accept the idea that violence becomes acceptable simply because it happens within a relationship.

5. Rashmi Rocket: The athlete fighting the system

In Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee played a small-town athlete whose career is threatened by gender testing. The film used her journey to explore the discrimination women athletes can face when their bodies are subjected to scrutiny beyond their sporting ability.

6. Haseen Dillruba: A heroine who isn’t meant to be ‘good’

Haseen Dillruba offered a very different Taapsee. As Rani Kashyap, she played a woman trapped in a troubled marriage, but the character wasn’t written as the perfectly sympathetic heroine. Sensual, manipulative, impulsive and morally complicated, Rani represented a kind of female character Bollywood rarely allows to occupy the centre of a thriller. The film was followed by Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba in 2024.

7. Assi: Putting women and sexual violence at the centre

Taapsee’s latest addition to this list is Anubhav Sinha’s Assi, which released in February 2026. The courtroom drama tackles sexual violence, patriarchy and the justice system, with Taapsee leading an ensemble that includes Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa and Naseeruddin Shah.

Assi also marks another collaboration between Taapsee and Sinha after Mulk and Thappad, further cementing a creative partnership built around stories that place uncomfortable social realities at the heart of mainstream cinema.

Taapsee Pannu’s biggest contribution: making the heroine complicated

Across these films, Taapsee’s characters aren’t defined simply by being “strong women”. They make mistakes, challenge institutions, leave relationships, fight prejudice, pursue ambition and sometimes make morally questionable choices.

That may be the real shift in Taapsee Pannu’s filmography: heroines don’t always have to be perfect to deserve the centre of the story.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: From Haseen Dillruba To Assi, 7 Films That Broke Stereotypes And Redefined The Modern Bollywood Heroine
Tags: taapsee pannuTaapsee Pannu best filmsTaapsee Pannu birthday special

RELATED News

Taapsee Pannu’s 5 Biggest Controversies: From Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to Koffee With Karan, South Heroines’ Navel Comment Row

Why Jana Nayagan Screenings Were Halted in Karnataka Amid Cauvery Water Dispute

Ramayana Trailer Wins Hearts In Pakistan; YouTubers Praise Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi

Why Did Kangana Ranaut Share Her Childhood Photo As Sita? Here’s What She Posted

Why Was Wonder Man Season 2 Cancelled? Marvel’s Surprise Decision Explained

LATEST NEWS

Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: From Haseen Dillruba To Assi, 7 Films That Broke Stereotypes And Redefined The Modern Bollywood Heroine

The Hundred 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Heartwarming Hug With Pakistan’s Fatima Sana Goes Viral After Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix | WATCH VIDEO

Indian Hotel Professional Marries Cambodian Woman in Traditional Church Wedding in Tamil Nadu

SPARSH Hospital Becomes First in India to Earn IFEM Gold Level Certification for Emergency Care

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Scraps Controversial FFE Program After UEFA, AFC Backlash, Says ‘Project Created Divisions’

8th Pay Commission: What Could Help Your Salary Double in 7 Years Besides Fitment Factor?

‘Literate, Not Educated’: Professor’s Post on Rahul Gandhi Backfires, Own Grammar Mistakes Go Viral

WWE SmackDown Results: Haku Returns, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes Brawl Ahead of SummerSlam 2026

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 Today: From Lovlina Borgohain to Sakshi Chaudhary, Check All Indians in Action On August 1 | Complete Medal Events Schedule for Day 10, Timings and More

Got Income Tax Notice on WhatsApp? Don’t Click Until You Check These Warning Signs

Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: From Haseen Dillruba To Assi, 7 Films That Broke Stereotypes And Redefined The Modern Bollywood Heroine

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: From Haseen Dillruba To Assi, 7 Films That Broke Stereotypes And Redefined The Modern Bollywood Heroine

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: From Haseen Dillruba To Assi, 7 Films That Broke Stereotypes And Redefined The Modern Bollywood Heroine
Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: From Haseen Dillruba To Assi, 7 Films That Broke Stereotypes And Redefined The Modern Bollywood Heroine
Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: From Haseen Dillruba To Assi, 7 Films That Broke Stereotypes And Redefined The Modern Bollywood Heroine
Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: From Haseen Dillruba To Assi, 7 Films That Broke Stereotypes And Redefined The Modern Bollywood Heroine

QUICK LINKS