Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: From Haseen Dillruba To Assi, 7 Films That Broke Stereotypes And Redefined The Modern Bollywood Heroine

Taapsee Pannu has never appeared particularly interested in playing the predictable Bollywood heroine. Over the years, her filmography has moved beyond romantic subplots, glamorous appearances and characters whose stories revolve around the men around them. Instead, she has repeatedly chosen women who are flawed, angry, ambitious, vulnerable, complicated and, most importantly, in control of their own narratives.

That journey has taken her from Pink and Mulk to Thappad, Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dillruba. With Assi, her latest collaboration with Anubhav Sinha, that association with socially relevant cinema has continued. Here are seven Taapsee Pannu films that challenged familiar stereotypes and expanded what a mainstream Bollywood heroine could look like.

1. Pink: The heroine who said ‘no’ was enough

Pink became a landmark in Taapsee’s career and in conversations around consent in Hindi cinema. As Minal Arora, she played a young woman whose choices and character are questioned after she accuses a man of sexual assault. The film placed the idea of consent at the centre of its courtroom drama and challenged the tendency to judge women based on their clothes, friendships or lifestyle.

2. Mulk: A woman fighting prejudice in court

In Mulk, Taapsee played Aarti Mohammed, a lawyer who takes on a difficult case involving her family and questions surrounding religion and patriotism. The role moved the actress away from the conventional romantic heroine and placed her in the middle of a serious courtroom and social drama.

3. Saand Ki Aankh: Age was never the limitation

As sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar, Taapsee portrayed a woman who discovers her sporting talent later in life. The film challenged assumptions about age, motherhood and what women are expected to do after a certain stage of their lives.

4. Thappad: What if one slap is enough?

Thappad turned an apparently ordinary domestic incident into a larger conversation about dignity within marriage. Taapsee’s Amrita chooses to walk away from her marriage after her husband slaps her at a party, refusing to accept the idea that violence becomes acceptable simply because it happens within a relationship.

5. Rashmi Rocket: The athlete fighting the system

In Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee played a small-town athlete whose career is threatened by gender testing. The film used her journey to explore the discrimination women athletes can face when their bodies are subjected to scrutiny beyond their sporting ability.

6. Haseen Dillruba: A heroine who isn’t meant to be ‘good’

Haseen Dillruba offered a very different Taapsee. As Rani Kashyap, she played a woman trapped in a troubled marriage, but the character wasn’t written as the perfectly sympathetic heroine. Sensual, manipulative, impulsive and morally complicated, Rani represented a kind of female character Bollywood rarely allows to occupy the centre of a thriller. The film was followed by Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba in 2024.

7. Assi: Putting women and sexual violence at the centre

Taapsee’s latest addition to this list is Anubhav Sinha’s Assi, which released in February 2026. The courtroom drama tackles sexual violence, patriarchy and the justice system, with Taapsee leading an ensemble that includes Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa and Naseeruddin Shah.

Assi also marks another collaboration between Taapsee and Sinha after Mulk and Thappad, further cementing a creative partnership built around stories that place uncomfortable social realities at the heart of mainstream cinema.

Taapsee Pannu’s biggest contribution: making the heroine complicated

Across these films, Taapsee’s characters aren’t defined simply by being “strong women”. They make mistakes, challenge institutions, leave relationships, fight prejudice, pursue ambition and sometimes make morally questionable choices.

That may be the real shift in Taapsee Pannu’s filmography: heroines don’t always have to be perfect to deserve the centre of the story.