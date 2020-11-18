Taapsee Pannu who is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Rashmi Rocket' on Wednesday shared a behind the scene picture from the shoot riding a bike. The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the picture and also revealed that she was fined right before the picture.

Actor Taapsee Pannu who is currently shooting for her upcoming film ‘Rashmi Rocket’ on Wednesday shared a behind the scene picture from the shoot riding a bike. The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the picture and also revealed that she was fined right before the picture was clicked for riding the bike without a helmet.

The picture captures the ‘Pink,’ actor riding the bike from her back as she was decked in denim from head to toe.

“Just before I was fined for no helmet. #BikeLove #RashmiRocket #ShootThrills,” she wrote in the caption. Several celebrities and fans of the actor commented on the post some gushing over her while others laughing over her getting fined.

“On a bike like that they shouldn’t be able to ‘find’ you,” commented ‘Thappad’ film director Anubhav Sinha. ‘Rashmi Rocket’ chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama is expected to release sometime in 2021.

