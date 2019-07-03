Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu, who is known for her phenomenal acting skills, has recently agreed to appear in cricketer Mithali Raj's biopic as per the recent reports. Though the film was finalised in the year 2017, the filmmakers are currently collecting the material for the script and soon an official announcement will be made.

After a series of biopics on male cricketers on the big screens, a biopic on India’s top women cricketer Mithali Raj, who is known for scoring 6,000 runs in the ODI, is all set to be made soon. The project was finalised two-years back, and currently, the filmmakers are planning to feature Badla actor Taapsee Pannu in Mithali’s role. The actor was last seen in film Game Over, which was a thriller, in the role of a women Swapna.

Taapsee Pannu is counted amongst the most hardworking actors who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with different genre films. The actor also appeared in her film Surma where she played the role of a hockey player. Though the actor has agreed to the project, due to the incomplete script, the project is not signed yet and no official announcement is been made. The story of the film is finalised and soon the director will lock the project.

Recently, in an interview, Taapsee opened up about the project and said that as the script is not yet finalised it will be difficult to say about the film. She further said that currently, the makers are collecting material for the film. She added upon saying that if the makers offer the role to her, she will be really happy as she wants to do a sports biopic.

Currently, Taapsee is busy shooting for another biopic Saand Ki Aankh with her costar Bhumi Pednekar. In the film, both the actors will play the role of world’s oldest shooters, Chandra Tomar and Prakashi Tomar in the film. If the reports turn out to be true, it will be really exciting to see Taapsee Pannu stepping into the shoes of Mithali Raj.

