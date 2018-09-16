Manmarziyaan star Taapsee Pannu that she is trying to figure out where she belongs in the Bollywood industry. After doing films like Mulk, Pink, Naam Shabana and Manmarziyaan, she knows the route she needs to take.

Bollywood beauty Taapsee Pannu is currently enjoying the positive responses her recent film Manmarziyaan is receiving. The Mulk star was recently spotted at the Toronto Film Festival for her premiere of her latest film Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. She was noted saying that Toronto Film Festival was her first international film festival. Taapsee said that it was a novel experience for her to be a part of the international platform. Talking about the character she played in Manmarziyaan, the star was noted saying that she is totally into herself and doesn’t realise how she affects the lives of those around her.

She further added that she wasn’t sure about the audience reaction but it ended up being amazing as the audience praised Pannu’s performance as self-obsessed Rumy. She further added, “Our cinema tends to overlook how important physical compatibility is in a relationship.”

The B-town actress was noted saying that she has been trying to figure out where she belongs in the film industry. Talking about her journey in the cinema, she was noted saying that she knows the root she needs to take after doing films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Mulk and Manmarziyaan. The actor is thrilled that her film Mulk is still in the theatres wherein Manmarziyaan has come along in theatres to claim people’s attention. She feels she is just lucky to be where she is now in.

Taapsee Pannu’s current film Manmarziyaan was released on September 14 in India. Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal starrer Anurag Kashyap’s film had so far managed to garner Rs 3.52 crore at the box office. Although the film had a slow start at the office, it has been receiving positive reactions from the audience.

