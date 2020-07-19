With major campsites in Bollywood's nepotism battle, Tapsee Pannu took a stand against Kangana Ranaut's remarks about her. She affirmed that a difference in outlook did not cast her opinions inferior to Kangana's and accused the latter of harassing her.

With Kangana Ranaut’s bitter bites out of the Bollywood industry, fueling a debate on nepotism, it recently took a vicious turn when she made a statement on Taapsee Pannu, calling her a B grade actress and added her own bit on the insider-outsider debate. While the former called herself a victim at the mercy of Bollywood, she called actors like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker ‘needy outsiders’.

She called out their complaisant stance on nepotism and said that they leave her to fight the battle alone. She claimed that while they are better looking and more talented than actresses like Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey, their very existence is a proof of nepotism and while they go around proclaiming love for Karan Johar, the entire industry will paint Kangana as a mad person.

Taapsee Pannu however could not bite her tongue and was furious at the depiction Kangana cast upon her. In a recent interview with a news portal, Taapsee refused to be apologetic for not being bitter.

While admitting her struggles with nepotism, Taapsee said that it is her positivity and ability to make lemonade out of the lemons thrown at her that have brought her forward in the industry.

Calling her slow and steady out-flux of work a conscious choice, she asserted that her films have never been produced by the so-called mafia production houses that Kangana targets.

Pannu further added that she refuses to use the death of a fellow actor for a personal vendetta or make a mockery of the industry that gave her bread and an identity.

Using this opportunity to clarify statements, Pannu refusing to cast love or hate for Karan Johar, sternly said that while her opinions were not in line with Kangana’s, it gave the actress no right to consider them inferior. With dignity the actress defied what she called Kangana’s harassment.

This year Taapsee Pannu’s work will be seen in upcoming films like Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dilruba. Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, will appear in the upcoming films Tejas, Thalaivi and others.

