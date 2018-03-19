Hot and beautiful Taapsee Pannu is an Indian actress who works in South Indian cinema and Bollywood. The software engineer became a full-time model after she got selected for Channel V's talent show Get Gorgeous, which eventually led her to acting industry. Taapsee Pannu also participated in Femina Miss India 2008. Before becoming famous in the movie industry, She made her name to the modeling industry. Taapsee Pannu has a huge fan following and always keep sharing her hot, sexy and beautiful photos on her social media. She has given many hit movies like Baby, Judwaa 2, Pink etc. She was nominated for her roles in Indian movies. Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Taapsee Pannu.

After years of modelling, Taapsee Pannu decided to try her luck into the acting career.She made her cinematic debut in 2010 with K.Raghavendra Rao ‘s Romantic Jhummandi Naadam. The very hot and beautiful actress got multiples of offers for the south Indian movies. Shen then appeared in the Bollywood Industry by debuting in the comedy movie Chashme Baddor. After the years of the release, she was then seen opposite to Akshay Kumar in movie “Baby”. Her terrific role in movie “Pink” made her stand among the outstanding actress of Bollywood. Taapsee Pannu was recently featured in Judwaa 2 opposite to Varun Dhawan.

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Taapsee Pannu:

Hot Taapsee Pannu giving mind blowing expressions

Taapsee Pannu sexy poses in cold shoulder dress

Taapsee Pannu seductive in black jumpsuit

Hot Taapsee Pannu looks fabulous in her shimmery dress

Bold Taapsee Pannu flaunting her toned body in a blue bikini

Sexy Taapsee Pannu in her most intensive look

Taapsee Pannu bewitching in her white cold shoulder dress

Alluring Taapsee Pannu stuns in the traditional attire

Taapsee Pannu bold and beautiful in her latest photoshoot

Taapsee Pannu enchanting in the white side slit dress

Putting the best shoulder forward! #SmartLife A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Nov 15, 2016 at 9:41am PST

