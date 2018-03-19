Taapsee Pannu is an Indian actress who works in South Indian Cinema and Bollywood. The sexy Taapsee Pannu was a software engineer by professional before she came into the Tv industry. She started modeling from the channel V talent show. Her modelling passion leads her to the acting After becoming a famous face in the modelling industry, she then showed up in many Tv commercials adds. the bold and beautiful Taapsee Pannu also participated in the Femina Miss India 2008.As a model, she endorsed brands such as Reliance Trends, UniStyle Image, Havells,coca-cola etc.
After years of modelling, Taapsee Pannu decided to try her luck into the acting career.She made her cinematic debut in 2010 with K.Raghavendra Rao ‘s Romantic Jhummandi Naadam. The very hot and beautiful actress got multiples of offers for the south Indian movies. Shen then appeared in the Bollywood Industry by debuting in the comedy movie Chashme Baddor. After the years of the release, she was then seen opposite to Akshay Kumar in movie “Baby”. Her terrific role in movie “Pink” made her stand among the outstanding actress of Bollywood. Taapsee Pannu was recently featured in Judwaa 2 opposite to Varun Dhawan.
Also Check: Rubina Dilaik photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Rubina Dilaik | Sanjana Sanghi photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Sanjana Sanghi
Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Taapsee Pannu:
Hot Taapsee Pannu giving mind blowing expressions
Taapsee Pannu sexy poses in cold shoulder dress
Taapsee Pannu seductive in black jumpsuit
Hot Taapsee Pannu looks fabulous in her shimmery dress
Bold Taapsee Pannu flaunting her toned body in a blue bikini
Sexy Taapsee Pannu in her most intensive look
Taapsee Pannu bewitching in her white cold shoulder dress
Alluring Taapsee Pannu stuns in the traditional attire
Taapsee Pannu bold and beautiful in her latest photoshoot
Taapsee Pannu enchanting in the white side slit dress
#Repost @maxim.india (@get_repost) ・・・ Here comes our October covergirl – firebrand @taapsee! ❤️ Issue on stands now, get your copy! Photographed by @shotbynuno Styled by @nellywadia Production @ikp.insta Makeup by @nickyjaan Hair by @seema__hairstylist — #TapCxMaxim #TaapseePannu #Maxim #HotRightNow #SexyBack
Thankq for this pleasant birthday surprise ! #Repost @lofficielindia (@get_repost) ・・・ When you talk about the future of cinema, it's Taapsee Pannu. Our cover girl for August issue talks about her dreams and dream roles. She is the flag bearer of #FutureBrigade. Wishing the norm-breaking actor a very happy birthday! May she continue to portray women in a new light! . . . . . Photography by @soumya.iyer / Hair & makeup by @riviera04 / Styling by @sureenadalal Taapsee wears @michaelkors dress/ @fendi sunglasses/ @hermes scarf Location courtesy: Verbena-BrewPub & SkyGarden, Mumbai. @taapsee @neenaharidas @genesis_luxury @tcc.fashion @abhilaash_sahu @animacreatives
#Repost @feminaweddingtimes (@get_repost) ・・・ "I don’t think I can find love with another actor because there can be only one star in the relationship and that’s me,” laughs @taapsee (An excerpt from her interview in FWT November 2017 issue.). Photographer: @vikram_bawa Outfit: @falgunishanepeacockindia Makeup: @nickyjaan Hair: @seema__hairstylist Accessories: @purabpaschim and @jimmychoo Styling: @lynnsight #taapseepannu #celebrity #bollywood #interview #november2017 #feminaweddingtimes #falguniandshanepeacock #nickyrajani #seemane #jimmychoo #purabpaschim #lynnlobo #vikrambawa #igers #igdaily #instagram #instafashion #indianbridal #bridalfashion #indianbride #Indianwedding #weddings #instawedding
For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App