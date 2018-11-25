Taapsee Pannu photos: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has won the Best Actor (Female) Award at the Jashn-E-Youngistan. Taapsee Pannu's latest photos were shared by hairstylist Devki on the photo-sharing site Instagram, which garnered thousands of likes and lovely comments.

Fitness and style icon to millions, Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu has again proved the class of her acting skills. The Mulk actor, who has been lauded for her outstanding performance, has bagged the Best Actor (female) Award at the Jashn-E-Youngistan event. She was awarded with the prestigious award for her recent performance in Anubhav Sinha’s patriotic film Mulk, which was bankrolled by Deepak Mukut under the banner of Banaras Media Works.

Taapsee Pannu’s latest photos were shared by hairstylist Devki on the photo-sharing site Instagram. Along with the photos, the hair stylist wrote, “TaapseePannu wins the Best Actress Award at Jashn-E-Youngistan. She also tagged Taapsee Pannu’s team @lajjooc, @gehnajewellers1, @nikki_rajani, @radhika678_484, @raagasakya, @nehasarkar430, and @dhavanitopiwala and congratulated them.

Taapsee Pannu’s latest photos have garnered thousands of likes and the comment section has been flooded with the lovely and heart-touching comments. On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has delivered blockbuster hits like Pink, Mulk, Judwaa 2, Baby, Soorma, Chashme Baddoor, and Ghazi Attack. Not just the Bollywood, the stylish actor has also spread her magic of action in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films.

