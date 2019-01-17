Taapsee Pannu says that she learnt a lesson of not celebrating a good script very early and this incident proved to be an eye-opener. Interestingly, the very next day reports of Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday being the final leads of the film came out.

Tapsee Pannu had an amazing 2018 in the film industry but the way 2019 began for her is more of a shock as she is dropped from the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh at the last minute after getting the narration of the film in November 2018. Responding to the news of her getting dropped from the movie she said that she was done with the narration in the presence of Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra (the producer) and even liked the script of the movie.

She was asked to clear her schedule for the project but suddenly the producers vanished. When Tapsee tried to contact director Mudassar, then even he was also not given any reason but was just asked to take someone else in the movie. When Taapsee tried to get an answer from the producers then they are also putting off the conversation without giving any proper reason for her exclusion from the movie without any prior information.

According to Taapsee, the film was supposed to go on the floors from the next month caused serious damage to her planned work schedule. “I assumed I was the first choice since the director had narrated the script to me first. After moving my dates around, it would’ve been better had they told me first, instead of finding it out from others. This is disheartening. I deserve an answer.”

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan-Vickey Kaushal starrer Manmarziyaan.

