Taapsee Pannu does it again! Saand Ki Aankh actor gives befitting reply to social media trolls calling her a cheap actor: Taapsee Pannu has again proved that she knows how to deal with social media trolls. In the past too, the actor has slammed those who troll on social media and it seems that she is becoming better and better in that.

Taapsee Pannu does it again! Saand Ki Aankh actor gives befitting reply to social media trolls calling her a cheap actor: Taapsee Pannu has finally found her niche in B-town with her stellar performances in more than a dozen films. Currently, she is every aspiring director’s choice, well, she has given them reasons too. Apart from her exceptional acting skills, the Badla actor has also aced the art of taking on the social media bullies. There have been times in past when we have seen the actor slamming trolls like a pro. Recently, the actor confronted another troll, and the way she did it is indeed a lesson to all the brutal trolls out there.

Earlier on July 17, 2019, a Twitter user tried to troll Taapsee by calling her a “cheap actor,” adding that her mental state was not right too. The social media troll would not even have thought in the parallel universe that the actor would come with such an apt response for him.

Replying to the troll, the actor first agreed to the troll and further asked him to provide her with therapy sessions. She further asked his suggestions on how to become an expensive actor. Well, that was not all, the actor added that she should also work with the inflation.

Ok sir. When are you giving me therapy sessions ??

And in the bargain also tell how to become an ‘expensive’ actor. Inflation Toh mere mein bhi hona chahiye na 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/PpcgHM86r3 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 17, 2019

Arre but I don’t want them to change. They are so entertaining ! Let’s not kill their humour by expecting them to change. They provide us with so much of content! How to use it is up to us 💁🏻‍♀️

P.S- Thankq for the lovely compliment girl ❤️🤗 https://t.co/KEk7MqyKDC — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 17, 2019

When a fan of the actor asked her to ignore the trolls because they were not going to change, the actor replied that she doesn’t want them to change as they were so entertaining. She said that the trolls provide her with content and it is up to her how she would use it in future.

On the work front, Taapsee’s Saand Ki Aankh is going to be the Diwali release of the year. The film is based on oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App