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Home > Entertainment News > Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Kept Her Wedding Private: ‘Always Kept My Personal And…’

Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Kept Her Wedding Private: ‘Always Kept My Personal And…’

Taapsee Pannu has opened up about her decision to keep her wedding to former badminton player Mathias Boe away from the public spotlight. The actor also recalled how a video from the intimate Udaipur celebrations was leaked despite guests being asked not to share pictures or videos.

Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 09:16 IST

Taapsee Pannu has never been one to turn her personal life into a public event. The actor has now explained why she chose not to formally announce her wedding to former Danish badminton player Mathias Boe or share a curated set of photographs from the ceremony. In a recent conversation with journalist Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Taapsee said she has always preferred to keep her professional and personal lives separate.

“Why should I have a public announcement? I’ve always kept my personal and professional lives apart. Not that I want to hide them, am scared or embarrassed of them. But I’ve refrained from making announcements. I think it’s personal, and I’d want to keep it like that. It feels very weird to put out a press note or a deck of photos and videos,” she said.

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Taapsee Pannu Recalls Wedding Video Leak

Taapsee and Mathias reportedly married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on March 23, 2024, surrounded by close friends and family. The couple did not release official wedding pictures, but videos from the celebrations eventually surfaced online.  Speaking about the leak, Taapsee said it was “very embarrassing”, particularly because guests had been requested not to post anything from the wedding.

“That happens with people who’re not invited by you, but by your family,” she said, explaining that some guests may not have understood the privacy request in the same way as those personally close to the couple.

The actor also pointed out that sharing wedding footage was not only about her. Mathias, she noted, is a sports personality but has maintained a much lower public profile when it comes to his personal life.

Why Taapsee Chose To Keep Mathias Boe Out Of The Spotlight

Taapsee and Mathias had been together for more than a decade before their wedding. Their Udaipur ceremony remained largely private, although glimpses from the celebrations emerged online afterwards.  For Taapsee, the decision appears to be less about hiding her marriage and more about deciding where the boundary between her public career and private life lies.

The actor has remained busy professionally since her wedding. In 2026, she starred in Assi, Anubhav Sinha’s courtroom drama, and Gandhari, Devashish Makhija’s action-thriller for Netflix.

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Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Kept Her Wedding Private: ‘Always Kept My Personal And…’
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Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Kept Her Wedding Private: ‘Always Kept My Personal And…’

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