Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem have stolen hearts in the star cast reveal poster of their upcoming film Dil Junglee. Earlier, the filmmakers had released a teaser of the duo and asked their fans to guess the star cast followed by a casting video. The romantic comedy film is slated for a theatrical release on February 16, 2017.

Bollywood superstar Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem are coming your way to make your Valentine’s special with their upcoming release Dil Juunglee. The Bollywood actress shared the first poster of the film and tweeted, “Let’s make this valentine Junglee ! Here’s the first poster of #DilJuunglee” Just before the poster reveal, the filmmakers also revealed a casting video as the film’s teaser which said, “मस्तीkhor, बदmaash, पाgal, जगंlee आ गए हैं ! Here’s a teaser of what’s in store for y’all! #DilJuunglee on 16th February 2018”

The first poster of the film followed by teaser left the fans guessing who might be the lead actors of this upcoming film. In the star cast reveal poster, Taapsee Pannu can be seen playing the role of a cute nerd while Saqib looks handsome as ever. Joining the duo, the rest of the star cast are Nidhi Singh, RJ Abhilash Thapliyal and Sristi Srivastava. Presented by Pooja Entertainment and Dinesh Jain, the film is written as well as directed by Aleya Sen and produced by Deepshika Deshmukh, Jacky Bhagnani, Mudit Jain and Mayank Jain. The film is slated for a release on February 16th, 2018.

After the box office of success of Judwaa 2 opposite Varun Dhawan, Dil Juunglee will mark the first release of 2018 for Taapsee Pannu. Post Dil Junglee, the actress will also be seen in the film Soorma sharing the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi. On the other hand, Saqib Saleem is currently shooting for Salman Khan starrer Race 3. We can’t wait to if Dil Juunglee will be able to steal hearts and spread its magic on the box office.

Check out the first poster of the film:

Here is the comedic casting video that was released as the teaser of the film :

Have a look at the teaser poster of the film: