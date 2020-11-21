After wrapping up the shoot for her film 'Haseen Dilruba,' the 'Thappad,' actor has been shooting for 'Rashmi Rocket' which is a sports drama. Taapsee Pannu on Saturday gave her fans a glimpse of her training routine for her upcoming film.

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday gave her fans a glimpse of her training routine for her upcoming film ‘Rashmi Rocket.’ The ‘Pink’ actor hopped on to Instagram to shared three pictures from her training sessions. The pictures see her in a black tank top which she paired with white coloured shorts.

Pannu is seen hopping in one picture, skipping in the other one, and running in the third one. “Hop … Skip… Run.. Repeat!#RashmiRocket P.S- those marks aren’t of the brutal assault on me but technically only on my muscles. #BattleScars,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier Taapsee had shared a behind the scene picture from the shoot riding a bike. The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the picture and also revealed that she was fined right before the picture was clicked for riding the bike without a helmet. The picture captures the ‘Pink,’ actor riding the bike from her back as she was decked in denim from head to toe.

Several celebrities and fans of the actor commented on the post some gushing over her while others laughing over her getting fined.

‘Rashmi Rocket’ chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama is expected to release sometime in 2021.

