After the success of Rishi Kapoor starrer Mulk, Badla actor Taapsee Pannu is all set to entertain his huge fan following with a brave-project which is inspired by true life incidents. The stunning Bollywood diva will reunite with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha for the upcoming project named Thappad. The socio-political project is likely to go on floors from the last week of August. According to the leading daily, Thappad will be shot in parts of Delhi.

A source close to the online portal stated, Anubhav Sinha has decided to cast Badla actor Taapsee Pannu during their Mulk shoot. The movie is said to be a female-oriented subject that narrates the story of typecasting women. Questioning the society, Thappad will deliver a poignant message on world domination by a woman. Abhinav will be producing the movie. The socio-political film might release on the International Women’s Day weekend in 2020.

Taapsee Pannu is currently busy shooting for Tushar Hiranandani directorial Saand Ki Aankh. The biopic which is based on the life of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Prakash Jha and Vineet Kumar Singh. Saand Ki Aankh is bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.

Besides Saand Ki Aankh and Thappad, Taapsee Pannu will appear in Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha starrer Mission Mangal as Kritika Aggarwal. Helmed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal is bankrolled by R Balki and Akshay Kumar under the banners of Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, Fox Star Studios. The movie which talks about scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, this year.

Taapsee Pannu is also gearing up to entertain her Tollywood audience as her upcoming bilingual drama thriller movie named Game Over is all set to hit cinema counters in 2019. Helmed by Ashwin Saravanan, Taapsee Pannu will be seen sharing screen space with Anish Kuruvilla and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan. The release date of Game Over bankrolled by S. Sashikanth, Chakravarthy Ramachandra under the banners of Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment, is yet to be announced.

