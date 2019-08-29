Taapsee Pannu is expected to perform in Mithali Raj's biopic, the actress is a great admirer of the sportsperson. She is always ready to perform for Indian players as she felt that they are the true representers of India. The actress spoke of her role in Mithali Raj's biopic.

Taapsee Pannu always showcases her love for sports and admire the sports personalities because she felt that they are the true representers of India and always make the country proud. The actress will be seen in Saand Ki Aankh which is also a story of two old women who bagged medals in shooting. Taapsee always wanted to be part of films that are picturized on Indian players. She felt blessed when Indian players get tribute from the Film Industry.

During the promotion of her upcoming film Saand Ki Aamkh, in a recent interview, Taapsee was questioned about the rumours of being offered Mithali Raj’s biopic. The actress revealed that she will be blessed if she got to perform any sports personality and it will be a huge pleasure for her. She is forever ready for such roles.

She accepted that she in the conversation with the makers regarding Mithali Raj’s biopic. She said that it is great thing that media shows the inspiring life of sportsperson but every time when you bring it on screens there should be some storyline. If there will be some project finalized she would be happy to feature in Mithali’s biopic.

Taapsee is comming up with one of the most unique stories of sports alongside Bhumi Pednekar, they are depicting the shooter Dadi’s of Rajasthan who won medals for India in shooting and gets famed when they came to television show India’s Got Talent. The film will be released on 25 October this year.

There are many films that are made on sports personalities and performed very well on box-office that include Priyanka Chopra Marry Kom, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag featuring Farhan Akhtar, Paan Singh Tommar starring Irrfan Khan, Budhia Singh: Born To Run, Aamir Khan’s Dangal, M.S Dhoni: The untold story featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, and Emran Hashmi Starrer Azhar.

