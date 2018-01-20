Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to Twitter to announce the final cast of Anurag Kashyap and Aanand L Rai's upcoming project Manmarziyaan. The film will star actor Vicky Kaushal and Pink fame Taapsee Pannu in lead roles along with Abhishek Bachchan.

After the successful venture Mukkabaaz, which is enjoying a successful run at the Box Office and has been praised by both audience as well as critics, Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Aanand L Rai are once again joining hands for another film tilted Manmarziyaan which will feature Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal and Pink fame Taapsee Pannu in lead roles along with Abhishek Bachchan. The film will hit the floors in February this year. Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce this news along with a picture of the entire cast along with Aanand L Rai and Anurag Kashyap.

“After #Mukkabaaz, Aanand L Rai and Anurag Kashyap join hands for #Manmarziyaan… Stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal… Starts Feb 2018… Eros presentation,” Taran Adarsh captioned the image on Twitter. In the photo, we see Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan sitting on chairs while the two filmmakers are standing at the back. Taapsee was last seen in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2. This will be the first time that the actress will work with Anurag Kashyap on a project.

Anurag Kashyap’s forthcoming film Manmarziyan has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet. The much-anticipated film was initially slated to star Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, but will now feature Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. According to media reports, the makers have now signed Bollywood Abhishek Bachchan alongside Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in Manmarziyan. Manmarziyan has been in news before as well. In 2016, it was announced that Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar will star in the lead roles. However, the film was shelved, after a few professional disagreements. Rai then took the story to Kashyap, who decided to take it on.