In an interview to IANS, actress Taapsee Pannu said her outsider roots strengthen her and motivate her to work even harder to prove her worth in the industry. She said her middle-class upbringing easily made it easy for her to connect with the audience.

Taapsee Pannu who shot to fame neither because of Khan factor nor big directors, but her ace acting skills has to deal with ‘outsider’ digs time and again.

In an interview to news agency IANS, she said she was aware of her roots and did not really see it as a setback. Reiterating her outsider roots, Taapsee said she was a happy outsider and knew that her popularity as compared to the other breed of stars was a tad less.

Taapsee said when she doesn’t shoot, she travels and observes people who have a regular life out of the film world. Calling her outsider tag a strength, she improves her performance with every project and tries to infuse the elements of her normal upbringing so that the viewers relate to her character.

She said given her middle-class upbringing, her everyday schedule revolves around waking up early, and sleeping on time, hence less partying. She also expressed her love for personal space as she felt the most satisfied when in her ‘happy’ personal space.

The audience saw the release of Taapsee’s four Bollywood releases last year including Mulk, Manmarziyaan and one Telugu film Neevevaro. For this year, she has Mission Mangal and Game Over in pipeline.

Commenting on her success she said it was in her wishlist to own a car, apartment and a steady career by the time she was 30 years old. And hence, going by her career graph, she said she was happy to have a ticked it all successfully. She also said that Bollywood is a success-driven industry but if she kept delivering content-driven films that are commercially successful, the change would certainly happen. Success for Taapsee means appreciation, love and support from the audience.

