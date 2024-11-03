Taapsee Shares About The Low Pay For Dunki, ‘Big Film Stars Often Choose Co-stars Who Won’t Outshine Them’

In a candid conversation actor Taapsee Pannu shed light on the often-overlooked pay disparities in Bollywood, particularly regarding female actors in high-profile films. Pannu, known for her compelling performances in movies like Pink, Thappad, and Shabaash Mithu, discussed her experiences in the industry, revealing that she often receives less compensation for working in major films headlined by male stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

Taapsee emphasized that the industry dynamics frequently place male leads in positions of power over casting decisions. “The hero has a significant say in who the heroine is going to be,” she stated, adding that this often leads to scenarios where male actors prefer to work with co-stars who will not outshine them. “Some heroes think, ‘Let me cast someone who will not overshadow me,’” she noted, highlighting an ongoing challenge in achieving gender equality in casting.

Interestingly, Taapsee explained that her pay is often higher for films where she takes on the lead role. She mentioned that contrary to popular belief, she does not earn much from participating in big-budget films; instead, it’s the projects where she leads that provide her with fair compensation. “People assume I do films like Judwaa 2 or Dunki for the money, but that’s not the case. I actually get paid more when I’m the headline act, like in Haseen Dillruba,” she shared.

The actress also pointed out that while a few directors may have the clout to cast heroines based on merit alone, this is not the case for most films. “About 75 percent of the time, it’s the male lead who dictates the casting choices, often leaning towards more trendy options or those who won’t steal the spotlight,” Taapsee remarked.

Taapsee’s comments come at a time when the conversation around gender equality in Bollywood is gaining momentum. Many female actors are voicing their frustrations about the industry’s patriarchal structures, and Taapsee’s insights add a significant perspective to this discourse.

Throughout her career, Taapsee has demonstrated a commitment to taking on roles that challenge societal norms and empower women. From her groundbreaking performances in films that address issues of consent and domestic violence to her recent roles that showcase female strength and resilience, she continues to be a powerful advocate for change.

As she continues to choose diverse and challenging roles, Taapsee is not only reshaping her own career but also paving the way for future generations of female actors in Indian cinema. Her journey serves as a reminder of the systemic issues that still exist in the film industry, urging audiences and industry professionals alike to support greater equality.

