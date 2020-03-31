In one of the top-rated shows of the television industry Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji real sons got featured in one episode. Read the full article to know more and even check out the video.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show which does not need any special introduction. The show is ruling the television industry since the last many years. The show is winning the hearts of its viewers. Just not the show, the viewers love every character of it as well. The situational comedy the show shows is hilarious. One of the most loved characters of the show is Champaklal Jayantilal Gada, whose role is played by Amit Bhatt. He is playing the role of the father of the central character Jethalal Gada.

On the personal front, very few people know that Amit is actually younger than his on-screen son, Jethalal whose role is played by Dilip Joshi. Recently a video is doing rounds on the internet in which we can see Amit Bhatt’s son acting. The show in which we are able to see his son act is none other then Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.In the video, one of Bhatt’s son is seen talking to Jethalal over a phone call in TMKOC.

It can be seen that Amit’s son was really small when he appeared in the show. As the nation is under this 21 days lockdown period, every star is enjoying their lives at their house with their families. Amit is also seen enjoying with his family in quarantine. One of his sons is a famous tik tok star and nowadays Amit can be seen with him in his Tik Toks.

