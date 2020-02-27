In today's episode, we will see Babita and Jethalal's scuffle as Iyer Instigates Babita. Read the full article to know more

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is entertaining its audience for the last 11 years. The characters are so interesting that everybody falls in love with them. The show has interesting situations, twists and turns this is what makes the show excellent. The show has always remained in the list of highest TRP shows running on the television. The show always makes us laugh holding our stomach.

Every episode leaves the audience so much amazed, that they want to know what will happen next. If you have been a follower of the show you will be knowing about the bond between Jethalal and Babita. You must also be knowing the bond between Jethalal and Iyer.

Jethalal secretly has a huge crush on Babita, whereas Babita considers Jethalal his good friend and a well-wisher. However, things will change in the upcoming episode of the show, where Jethalal and Babita will get into a scuffle.

In today’s episode, we will see Iyer, Bhide, and Jethalal having a conversation in their own mother tongue and none of them understands what the other person is saying.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 27, 2020 preview: Contestants engage in dangal to impress Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra

Also Read:Asim Riaz’s old commercial goes viral where he can be seen standing behind Shah Rukh Khan for a breif moment, the advertisement is 8 years old.

Later, Babita who is passing by them decided to join the conversation. In the conversation, Babita starts speaking in Bengali. Iyer who has always been against Jethalal instigates Babita, that Jethalal was speaking something against her in Gujarati. Listening to this Bbaita gets super angry and says that she will never talk to Jethalal. This situation leaves Jethalal clueless about her anger towards him.

Will Jethalal be able to understand Iyer’s plans? Will Babita ever talk to Jethalal? Stay tuned for more updates.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App