Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide received some mysterious packet and he tried to find out who's belonging is this. But he could not find it. Now it will be interesting to see, how this unknown packet will bring the fun.

In the recent episode, we have seen that Madhavi and Bhide were fighting because when Bhide enters into the house it was all messy. Bhide asked Madhvi that what is going on and why the floor is all messy. They both started fighting and arguing with each other. Then Sonu came into the room and saw her mother and father fighting.

She decided to resolve their problem and promised that she will listen to both before making any decision. Sonu listened to both of them but she then declared her Baba innocent, to which Madhvi got upset and said that it is not right. Sonu loved her father more that is why she supported her. Sonu replied and said that how does it matter even her mother loves her father more.

Then they both appreciated Bhide and their problem got resolved. Bhide family started dancing and enjoying. Bhide then read if he would pay Rs 10,000 in a specified bank then he will get a benefit. He received a packet with no name and it was written that if he will call to the helpline it will cost Rs 200 for 5 seconds. He was left with no option so he decided to ask Jethalal if the packet belongs to him.

Jethalal said that he did not ask for any packet it might belong to Metha as he has seen some similar packets at his home. Mehta also denied for the packet then Bhide went to Popatlal but Popat Lal also does not have any idea.

