Television actor Disha Vakani, who plays the role of Dayaben in the iconic comedy serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah, took a break from the show as she was enjoying her maternity leave. As per the reports, she will now resume with her character ending her maternity leave.

This Monday has come with a good news to kickstart your week and fill you with excitement. For all the fans who were missing Disha Vakani and her hilarious character, this news is waiting for you! Disha Vakani delivered her baby girl Stuti in November last year. This is why Dayaben had to take a pause in her fast-moving career. Now that her maternity leave is about to come to an end, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will welcome her back in the show.

The 39-year-old television star Disha has been enjoying her motherhood for a year now. She has now geared up to come back to her comedy world. Reportedly, producer Asit Modi stated that if everything goes well, she will be back in the show soon. Even though the show is maintaining a good rating, this news will cheer up all the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Throwback photos of Khiladi Kumar

Disha Vakani married Mumbai-based Chartered Accountant, Mayur Padia in November 2015. The Telly actor grabbed the fame with her role as the mother of Tapu that is played by Bhavya Gandhi and wife of Jethalal that is played by Dilip Joshi.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif’s lit desi avatars will leave you stunned, see pics

Also in the interim, many other developments took place. The famous character of Dr.Hansraj Hathi that was played by Late actor Kavi Kumar Azad was vacant since his unfortunate demise. As per the reports, the makers have roped in Nirmal Soni for the role of Mr.Hathi. The reports also suggest that there was a great chaos while searching for the right person for the role but as of now Nirmal Soni is finalised and will be introduced on September 13. Since there are so many changes taking place in the much-loved comedy serial, it will be exciting to watch the upcoming episodes.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More