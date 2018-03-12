Television comedy queen Disha Vakani, who essays the role of Daya Ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been on a maternity leave since September. Blessed with a baby girl, Disha had to reportedly resume shooting for the show from the month of March but she has not given confirmation about the same. Check out what the show's producer had to say on Daya Ben's comeback on the show.

Small screen is often considered the big screen. If Friday releases keep us on our toes with excitement every week then the small screen stars are definitely a step ahead in raising the excitement bar up high with daily dose of laughter, drama, plots and twists. So much so that the avid viewers start to develop an emotional bond with their favourite on-screen characters beyond the screen space. One such iconic character on the small screen is Daya Ben aka Disha Vakani from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. From her incredible comic timing to a unique persona, Disha has carved out a niche for herself on Indian Television within a span 9 years.

Last year, reports were rife that the superstar might quit the show since she is expecting her first baby. However, the makers of the show clarified that Disha is still very much a part of the show and will only be taking an extended maternity leave. After the announcement, it was believed that Disha’s temporary exit might have a significant impact of the TRP of the show but rather on the contrary the show has been performing exceptionally well despite her absence.

According to the latest reports, Disha was supposed to resume work from the month of March but she has not any given confirmations of her comeback until now. Talking to a leading daily, show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi revealed, “The shooting conditions are tough and since Disha’s baby is still very young she needs her. We haven’t discussed about her return yet and there is no official confirmation on Disha quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.”

Disha Vakani, who plays the role of Taarak Mehta’s wife and Tappu’s mother in the show, gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on November 30, 2017. She had tied the knot with Mumbai-based Chartered Accountant Mayur Pedia in November 2015.

