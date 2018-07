Kavi Kumar Azad, the actor who played the role of Dr Hansraj Hathi in popular family sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah died on Monday after he suffered a heart attack.

Kavi Kumar Azad, the actor who played the role of Dr Hansraj Hathi in popular family sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah died on Monday at Wokhardt Hospital, reports claimed. According to a report in Spotboye, Azad was unwell from last a few days and slipped into a coma last night. The actor suffered a heart attack.

(Updating…)

