Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: the casts of the show were invited for the premiere of Angrezi Medium. The Gokuldham members were very excited by getting this opportunity and also by meeting the star of the film Radhika Madan.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: One of the most entertaining and long-running family drama daily soap is going to introduce the Bollywood star, Radhika Madan in their upcoming episode. Radhika Madan, who is well known for portraying the character of Champa Kumari in Pataakha will be seen in the lead role, in her upcoming movie, Angrezi Medium.

The comedy-drama film, Angrezi Medium is going to be the next big hit of a versatile actor, Irrfan Khan. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead role. The film is about a father who wants to fulfill her daughter’s dream of studying abroad, the film shows the relationship between a father and a daughter and the story revolves around Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

The castsof, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tapu Sena, Bhide, Madhavi and Popat Lal were the opted ones who got the chance to watch the premiere of Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan. The faces of Gokuldham society members were grinning with happiness after getting invited for the premier and were thanking the team of Angrezi Medium for this opportunity. Popat Lal in a statement gave regards to the team from all the casts of the show.

The team of Angrezi Medium is going the extra mile to promote their film as, the protagonist of the movie, Irrfan Khan is not able to promote the film because of his health issues, but the star has broadcast a heart-warming message in context with his movie that is going viral on the internet.

Several other actors like Kiara Advani are promoting the film on behalf of, Irrfan Khan, this shows the love and respect among the actors of Bollywood.

