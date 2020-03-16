Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah of Sony TV has maintained to be the ultimate medium of entertainment by providing wholesome of laughter to the entire family of the viewers from the day one.Taarak Mehta Ka OoltahChashmah is now counted among one of the longest running television show of the TV industry.The show has always been promising to its fans and fans in return never forget to shower their love upon it.

Residents of Gokuldham in the show are well aware of Corona Virus and hence they are taking full precautions to live a safe life.Each one of them have united and came together for a common cause to fight against corona,epidemic disease.

Show in its updated episode will show Krishna Iyer getting promoted and his after effects of getting promotion.It is Jethalal who adds to his information about Iyer’s promotion and them circulate the news to every residents of Gokuldham. Jethalal went to congratulate Iyer for being promoted by shaking his hand but Iyer refused to Shake his hand because of Corona Virus.

Through its latest episode it is clear that makers wants to aware the viewers about corona virus which is getting serious these days.Though in the form of comedy the show is trying to disseminate a very serious issue of health .

Jethalal,soon after getting the information of corona virus thanks Iyer and becomes aware of that virus and started taking precaution needed to safeguard himself.

