Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma has known for the perfect society and the most loving people in the show ever. It just not happen in the show but also in the real-life of these celebrities, here's how.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma has been the longest going show on the television. The show has made on the pattern which can be seen by all the age groups. Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma is also a symbol of love and perfect society ever, Gokul Dham society has shown all the colors of society, families and more. The society has fulfilled the demands of the understanding society.

All the housemates of Gokuldham society live like a family and now after this long, they are started living like a family. Recently, actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal wrote a special note for the actress of Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma who is popularly known as Komal and Madhvi. The actress looked beautiful in Marathi’s attire. Jennifer shared the picture in which she is giving dancing goals with Madhavi and a perfect selfie with Komal.

She also wrote a perfect caption for her friendship, she said, the friends should be like that only. She added that sometimes they got crazy but sometimes they became super simple. She also thanked God for such beautiful friends. She gave a nickname to her friends and called them Ambu and Sona. She also appreciated the friendship among them and said that they have come a long way. She thanked them for uplifting her, teaching her and many more. She said that they all rock together. To know more about this fabulous show and their insiders stay tuned to NewsX.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxNSE0gAn4A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzhNbccJp5w

