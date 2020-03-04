Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler alert: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows Indian television. Since the last 11 years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is ruling the Television Industry. Recently TMKOC was making controversy with Raj Thackrey’s party MNS. As the show called Hindi the language of Mumbai even after knowing that the language of Mumbai is Marathi. The show sent their apology to the party and now it seems that everything is settled.
The show is again ready to make us laugh and entertain.
In the upcoming episode, we will see the Gadha family fun banter. The three men of the Gadha family, Champaklal, Jethalal and Tapu are going to create laugh over a drink.
Jethalal prepares a drink for Tapu and tells Tapu to drink it. Tapu denies to drink it as its a Kaada. Jethalal says that he has especially prepared this drink for Tapu and wants him to drink it so that he stays healthy and fit. However, Tapu is still not ready to drink the Kaada. As Jethalal sees that Tapu is not ready to have the Kaada, he starts telling him his childhood stories as to how he was always ready to drink the Kaada. Ultimately Tapu agrees to drink it. When he starts drinking it, Jethalal holds his nose from one hand and then, Tapu starts gulping the Kadha down.
To know what will happen next, stay tuned to NEWS X.