In today's episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Jethalal will tell Iyer to stop worrying about the distractions his friends are giving and stay positive. While saying this Jethalal will throw his phone in Holi's bonfire

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler alert: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show which is running for the last 1 years. The show is loved by all and has garnered a lot of attention from the viewers. The characters of the show are so good with their actions that the viewers connect themselves with them. As the people who view the show know that the lead character of the show Jethala and Iyer are loggerheads and always find a chance to tease each other.

In the coming episode of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we will see that all the members of the Gokuldham society have assembled in the compound for Holika Dahan. Jethalal is standing next to Iyer and he notices that Iyer is continuously using his phone. Jethalal asks Iyer that what happened and why is he so distracted? To this, Iyer replies that one of his friends is sending him messages continuously, which is making Iyer frustrated. Jethalal then says that the festival of Holi is celebrated to burn away our troubles and make our life positive.

As we all know that Iyer understands the Hindi language less so he asks Jethalal to explain the meaning of what he said. So to make Iyer understand what Jethalal said, he takes Iyer’s phone from his hand and asks him to get rid of this problem, while saying that he flings Iyer’s phone into the bonfire of Holi. After realizing what has happened, Iyer looks shocked as well as angry.

How will Iyer react now? Will they both be indulged in a fight again? Will Taarak Mehta will again come as a fire brigade to solve the situation?

