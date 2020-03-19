In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, while all the members of the Gokuldham society are panicking because of the Covid 19, Jethalal is planning to do a party with the purush mandal, about which Bapuji gets to know. Read the full article to know more.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler alert: As well know that at present the discussion of coronavirus is everywhere and everybody is in tension because of it. The tension of this virus has also entered the Gokuldham society. All the Gokuldham members are taking precautionary measures to keep the spread of the virus at bay but there is a panic situation that is created among all the members as well. The panic situation gets increased up when a coronavirus suspect enters the society, though Dr. Hathi checks the person his conditions seemed to be more serious so an ambulance was called and he was sent in the ambulance to the hospital. This makes everyone face a lot of tension and panic as well.

As the plot of the show says, Jethalal is going to invite a new problem for him this time.

In the upcoming episode of the show, we will see that Bapuji will ask Taarak to call Jethala who is in his shop and inform him about the increasing risk and cases of the coronavirus. When Taarak calls him up, Jethalal thanks Taarak for calling him at the right time as he is very frustrated with the coronavirus tension. Jethalal asks Taarak to plan a small get together and party for the purush mandal of the Gokuldham society so that a little relaxation can be done.

While Jethalal was unaware of the fact that Taark has kept the phone on speaker and Bapuji is also listening to whatever he is saying to Taarak. After listening to Jethalal’s party plans, Bapuji shouted on him after which Jethalal gets shocked, he tries to escape the conversation by saying that he was just fooling around with Taarak. Bapuji doesn’t listen to Jethala and asks him to come back home right away.

What will happen next?

