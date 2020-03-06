Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashmah Spoiler Alert: Characters in the show have begun to celebrate the holiday in full swing except for the conflict which arose between the two , Iyer and Jethalal

One of the longest-running shows of television history, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah of SAB TV never fails to entertain and impress its audiences. The characters in the show are shown busy preparing for the Holi celebration in their Gokuldham society. They play Holi every year in their compound with the help of colors, tomato ketchup, water gun with full energy and enthusiasm.

In the show this time , while celebrating Holika Dahan there erupted a major fight between Jethalal and Iyer. Both of them through their fight will change the environment of the celebration, where all the Gokuldhamites marked their presence to celebrate Holika Dahan.

At the beginning of the puja, Iyer was seen standing very next to Jethalal , where Iyer was quite busy dealing with his messages on his phone. Jethalal feels bad after noticing Iyer’s distraction from pooja and therefore he asks Iyer to not use his phone anymore. Iyer than clears him by saying that one of his friend is messaging him continuously also he adds that notification sound is irritating him. Jethalal then says on this auspicious occasion of Holika Dahan he must burn all his problems and follow the suit.

Later Iyer misunderstands what Jethalal was trying to say and asks Jethalal to clear himself. This arises the conflict between the two and in the hit of the moment Jethalal snatches away and throws Iyer’s phone in the bonfire of Holi. Iyer’s anger is now uncontrollable and he becomes aggressive on whatever Jethalal did to him. Jethalal did this with the purpose of letting problems go away from Iyer’s life, but Iyer could not get him.

