Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a daily soap which makes us all laugh a lot. The twist and turns of the show make it more hilarious. In the coming episode, Jethalal will confess his feelings to Babita which will make Iyer Fume. Read the full article to know what Jethalal said to Babita.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoiler Alert: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always been loved by its fans, the viewers love its characters, acting and what not? The bonding shown in the serial by the Gokuldham society is everybody wishes to have with their neighbors. The lead character of the daily soap Jethalal is a person who always gets into a problem someway somehow. The situations and twists shown in the serial are also what makes the plot show so interesting.

In the recent episode, we saw that Jethalal gets into a scuffle with Babita when Iyer instigates Babita against Jethalal. When Bhide, Iyer, and Jethalal were speaking in their mother toge with each other, Babita joined the conversation and started to speak in Bengali. Iyer tried to instigate Babita by saying that Jethalal was saying that he doesn’t not like the Bengali language. On this note, Babita gets anger and decided not to talk with Jethalal ever again.

Now what will happen in the coming episode is, Jethalal will realize that one of the most important person of the gokuldham society is not talking with him. He goes to Babita’s flat to say sorry and to apologize to her even when he did no mistake. He explained Babita that Iyer must have misinterpreted my words.

Also Read:Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati lashes out at Shehnaaz Gill; watch video

Further to make it more convincing, Jethalal said that he loves and respects the Bengali language. He insists Babita to teach him Bengali. The first sentence which Babita tried to teach him was Ami Tomar Bhalo Bhashi , and told him to repeat after him. When Jethalal was completing the sentence, Iyer walks into the room.

Now, will Babita be able to clarify the whole situation to Iyer? Will Jethalal be forgiven by Iyer after this? There are more twists and turns are coming your way. Stay tuned for more updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App