Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler alert: One of the longest-running family drama daily soap opera has created a separate space in the hearts of its audiences. The show never fails to make its viewers laugh in every episode and the makers of the show know how to glue their audience to the seats.

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a new sitcom scene is created among Jethala’s family. The three males of the house, Jethalal, Champaklal and Tapu have a detailed discussion over a drink. The conversation turns out to be chucklesome as Jethalal insist Tapu to have a drink made from herbs to better the immune system of the body,

Tapu gives his best to deny his father but Jethalal played a trick and told the story of his childhood and how he used to swallow the whole decoction at once and that is the reason for his healthy body. Succeeding to which Tapu has to gobble up the decoction without his will.

The show then takes a turn and Jethalal gets trap in his own plan as his father Champaklal asks him to gobble up the drink to which he said that in the childhood he used to drink the decoction regularly so he doesn’t need to do it now. After some conversation over it, Jethalal has to drink the decoction. The whole scenario will surely make you laugh through its humorous dialogues.

